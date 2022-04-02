Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.69. 256,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,684. Criteo has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

