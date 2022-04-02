Critical Analysis: Latham Group (SWIM) & Its Rivals

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Latham Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Latham Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million -$62.35 million -24.36 Latham Group Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.99

Latham Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Latham Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Latham Group Competitors 115 666 787 39 2.47

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.29%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.54%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95% Latham Group Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Latham Group competitors beat Latham Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

