Critical Analysis: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) vs. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SciPlay and RingCentral’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $606.10 million 2.80 $19.30 million $0.78 16.96 RingCentral $1.59 billion 7.00 -$376.25 million ($4.09) -29.63

SciPlay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SciPlay and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 0 4 2 0 2.33 RingCentral 0 3 17 1 2.90

SciPlay presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. RingCentral has a consensus target price of $263.05, suggesting a potential upside of 117.09%. Given RingCentral’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than SciPlay.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.18% 7.79% 6.00% RingCentral -23.59% -126.04% -10.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RingCentral beats SciPlay on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Video, a video meeting service which includes our RCV video and team messaging capabilities and offers video and audio conferencing, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. In addition, it offers RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.