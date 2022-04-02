Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Up 3.8%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.12. 8,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 458,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $857.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 104,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

