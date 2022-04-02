CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 52.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth $837,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth $595,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.