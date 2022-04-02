Crown (CRW) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $3,206.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,489.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.29 or 0.00811560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00207071 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00021960 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,385,392 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.