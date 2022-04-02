CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $114.28 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

