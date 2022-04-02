CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Stock analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.70. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 103,067 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 61,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.