Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will report $567.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $597.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CW traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,330. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

