CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $39.36. 43,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $291.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 382,451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 117,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

