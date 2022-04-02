Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.31

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 126388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

