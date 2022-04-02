Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

CTKB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and have sold 100,000 shares worth $1,344,800.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,711,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $48,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

