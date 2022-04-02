DA Davidson Comments on Banc of California, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BANC. Raymond James raised their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE BANC opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.50. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.