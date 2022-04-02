DA Davidson Comments on CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 1,789,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $22,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after buying an additional 942,421 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after buying an additional 870,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.