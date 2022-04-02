DA Davidson Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,504,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 188,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

