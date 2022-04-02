DA Davidson Weighs in on Community Bank System, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CBU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBU opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

