DA Davidson Weighs in on S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for S&T Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.