Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Lowered to €55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DANOY. Societe Generale raised Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Danone stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.13. 363,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

