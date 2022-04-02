DAOstack Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $42,223.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,565.06 or 1.00111189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars.

