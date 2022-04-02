Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,361,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.51.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.