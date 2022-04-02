Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,361,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 82.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 256,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 245,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 69,589 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

