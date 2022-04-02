Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

DARE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 6,361,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,627. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 69,589 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women's reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil.

