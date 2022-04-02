Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

DARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of DARE stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,361,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,627. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

