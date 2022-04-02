Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DARE. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

