Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $147,752.00

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for about $33.60 or 0.00072650 BTC on popular exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $147,752.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 90,529 coins and its circulating supply is 39,774 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

