Dash (DASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $349.87 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Dash has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $349.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005533 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000782 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00024897 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.74 or 0.00707637 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,649,797 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

