Datto (NYSE:MSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of MSP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 567,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,063. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66. Datto has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $353,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,326 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Datto in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

