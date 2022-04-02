Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €12.55 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €12.55 ($13.79) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $$11.40 during midday trading on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

