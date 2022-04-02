Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $432.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $439.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.80. 1,480,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.