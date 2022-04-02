Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $432.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $439.06.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DE stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.80. 1,480,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.
Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
