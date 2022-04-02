Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $416.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.55. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

