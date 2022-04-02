Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) were down 2.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.66 and last traded at $48.81. Approximately 69,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,245,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

Specifically, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,232,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

