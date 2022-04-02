Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DENN. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

DENN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 400,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $859.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after acquiring an additional 233,884 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

