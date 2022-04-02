Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

NYSE CTOS opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 943,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.