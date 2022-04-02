Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $54.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

PLAY stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

