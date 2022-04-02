DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,149,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $4,230,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,857,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 1,057,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TBLA opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.
Taboola.com Profile (Get Rating)
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.