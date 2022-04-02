DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,149,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $4,230,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,857,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 1,057,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

