Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.98) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.95) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.33) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.71) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,070 ($53.31).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,870 ($50.69). 2,188,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,331. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,671.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,726.29. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,019 ($39.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($48.01) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,200,222.69). In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.