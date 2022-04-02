Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.62.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $205.13 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $167.53 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

