Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.62.
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $205.13 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $167.53 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About Diageo (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
