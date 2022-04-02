Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.49. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

