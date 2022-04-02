DigitalOcean (DOCN) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DigitalOcean to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.55% -2.30% -1.35% DigitalOcean Competitors -9.01% -16.84% -4.29%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DigitalOcean and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 DigitalOcean Competitors 1063 4367 9159 296 2.58

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus target price of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 29.20%. Given DigitalOcean’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million -$19.50 million -270.77 DigitalOcean Competitors $7.93 billion $2.08 billion 72.95

DigitalOcean’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalOcean competitors beat DigitalOcean on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

