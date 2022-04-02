Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) to post $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. 7,718,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,963. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

