DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.59.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.03.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

