Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.43 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.