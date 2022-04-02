Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.09.

TSE DOL opened at C$72.42 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$52.22 and a 52-week high of C$73.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.