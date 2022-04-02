Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$74.00 at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$52.22 and a 52-week high of C$73.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$66.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

