Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWXZF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

