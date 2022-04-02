Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 410 ($5.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of DPUKY stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

