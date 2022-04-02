Donald J. Germano Sells 23,961 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DKS stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

