Donald J. Germano Sells 23,961 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
DKS stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $147.39.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
