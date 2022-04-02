Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DNFGY opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

