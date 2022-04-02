Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DNFGY opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.