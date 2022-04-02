DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DRD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 243,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DRDGOLD by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

