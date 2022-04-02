Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 8,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 411,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

DRQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $254,708. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $341,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.