DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

DTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

DTM stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,520,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $101,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

